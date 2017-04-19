Capitals beat Maple Leafs 5-4, tie series at 2 games apiece

Apr 19, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his second goal of the game on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) in the third period with Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom (19) in game four of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Air Canada Centre. Washington defeated Toronto 5-4. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John E. Sokolowski, John E. Sokolowski)

TORONTO (AP) - Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie each scored two goals, and the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Wednesday night to tie their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

Alex Ovechkin added his third goal of the playoffs as the top-seeded Capitals regained momentum with the series shifting back to Washington for Game 5 on Friday night. Braden Holtby made 30 saves.

Zach Hyman, James van Riemsdyk, Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak scored for Toronto, which was coming off a 4-3 overtime win on Monday night. Frederik Andersen stopped 22 shots.

