Braden Holtby shuts out Senators, Capitals win 5th straight

Jan 7, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Zack Smith (15) prepares to shoot on Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Marc DesRosiers, Marc DesRosiers)

OTTAWA, ONTARIO (AP) - Braden Holtby made 30 saves for his second straight shutout and fifth of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 1-0 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

T.J. Oshie scored to help the Capitals improve to 25-9-5.

Mike Condon made 19 saves for Ottawa. The Senators have lost four straight to drop to 20-14-4. They played for the first time falling 2-1 to the Capitals on Jan. 1.

