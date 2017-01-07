Braden Holtby shuts out Senators, Capitals win 5th straight

OTTAWA, ONTARIO (AP) - Braden Holtby made 30 saves for his second straight shutout and fifth of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 1-0 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.
T.J. Oshie scored to help the Capitals improve to 25-9-5.
Mike Condon made 19 saves for Ottawa. The Senators have lost four straight to drop to 20-14-4. They played for the first time falling 2-1 to the Capitals on Jan. 1.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
