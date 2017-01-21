Beagle scores in overtime, Capitals beat Stars 4-3

Jan 21, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates a goal with defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) and center Nicklas Backstrom (19) as Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) skates off the ice during the third period at the American Airlines Center. The Capitals defeat the Stars 4-3 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

DALLAS (AP) - Jay Beagle scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Washington Capitals rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Saturday night.

Evgeny Kuznetsov skated behind the net and put the puck in front to Beagle. His wrist shot beat goalie Kari Lehtonen, who got tangled with a defender and lost his footing.

The Stars led 3-1 and didn't allow Washington a power play until the third period, but then Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie scored with the man advantage in the first 5:26 of the period.

Adam Cracknell and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas on plays that originally were ruled no goal. Patrick Eaves had a goal and an assist for the Stars.

Andre Burakovsky scored the game's first goal for the Capitals at 2:17 of the first period.

Washington stretched its point streak to 13 games (11-0-2).

Lehtonen had won eight in a row against Washington. He made 18 saves.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 32 shots for the Capitals.

