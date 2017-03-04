Backstrom scores in OT as Capitals beat Flyers

Mar 4, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers at Verizon Center. The Capitals won 2-1 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nicklas Backstrom scored a power-play goal in overtime to lift the Washington Capitals over the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Saturday night and extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 15.

Backstrom ended the Capitals' power-play frustrations by beating Steve Mason 3:25 into overtime for his 20th goal of the season. It came with Flyers defenseman Michael Del Zotto in the penalty box for holding, the 12th minor penalty of the game.

Dmitry Orlov also scored for NHL-leading Washington, which got 30 saves from Braden Holtby. Mason stopped 22 of 24 shots, while Sean Couturier snapped out of his offensive slump to score Philadelphia's goal.

The Flyers went 0 for 6 on the power play and are 0 for 15 this season against the Capitals.

