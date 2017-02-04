Backstrom scores in 3rd period as Capitals topple Canadiens

Feb 4, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrates his goal against Montreal Canadiens with teammate right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jean-Yves Ahern, Jean-Yves Ahern)

MONTREAL (AP) - Nicklas Backstrom scored in the third period as the Washington Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday in the third and final meeting between the teams this season.

Jay Beagle and Andre Burakovsky also scored for Washington (35-11-6). Braden Holtby stopped 20 of 22 shots. He's won his last 10 starts.

Alexander Radulov and Max Pacioretty scored for Montreal (30-16-7), while Carey Price made 27 saves.

With the Capitals leading 2-1 and Radulov in the box for hooking, Backstrom scored his 15th goal of the season at 5:16 of the third period to put the game out of Montreal's reach.

The Canadiens got a goal back two minutes later when Pacioretty scored his team-leading 25th of the year. The Habs captain scored on his own rebound after Beagle blocked his initial shot from the slot, but that's as close as the hosts would get.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.