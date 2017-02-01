Backstrom has 3-point night as Capitals beat Bruins 5-3

Feb 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) reacts after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nicklas Backstrom had three points and Alex Ovechkin continued to climb the NHL's goal-scoring charts as the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 5-3 on Wednesday night.

The Bruins' winning streak ended at three, and they got a scare when center Patrice Bergeron took a slap shot off his right leg. League-leading Washington extended its winning streak against Boston to eight.

Backstrom had a goal and two assists, setting up T.J. Oshie and Ovechkin, who passed Ron Francis for 27th on the all-time list. Brett Connolly and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored for the Capitals, who got 29 saves from Braden Holtby.

Despite allowing two power-play goals to fellow All-Star Brad Marchand and a late goal to David Krejci, Holtby improved to 11-2-0 against the Bruins in the regular season.

