Arvidsson scores as Predators buck OT trend to beat Capitals

Mar 16, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson (38) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal against the Washington Capitals in overtime at Verizon Center. The Predators won 2-1 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Viktor Arvidsson scored 1:05 into overtime and the Nashville Predators bucked their season-long trend of OT struggles by beating the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Thursday night.

Arvidsson's goal improved the Predators to 4-7 in the 3-on-3 period this season and 7-19 over the past two years. Pekka Rinne made 22 saves but didn't face a shot in overtime from the Capitals, who lost for just the eighth time in 36 home games.

James Neal also scored his 21st goal for Nashville, which extended its winning streak to three and its point streak to five.

Brett Connolly scored the Capitals' regulation goal, and Braden Holtby stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced. Washington fell to 7-3 in overtime this season.

