Who let the dogs out? Eagles fans

Jan 13, 2018: Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) wears a dog mask after the game against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WUSA9) - You know what’s creepy? A football stadium filled with crazy football fans wearing dog masks.

You heard it!

The Philadelphia Eagles are encouraging fans to bring their dog masks to Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Doggone it, you better believe dog masks will be allowed at @LFFStadium this weekend. Just make sure to take them off when you go through security.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0REb840ME7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 15, 2018

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive end Chris Long were the master-minds behind the dog mask movement. The conversation came about over lunch one day.

"Me and Chris were talking, and everybody's calling us underdogs, so hey, let's go get us a dog mask," Johnson said. "That's what we did."

The two modeled German Shepherd masks following the team’s underdog victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round last weekend.

Little did the two players know what they would ignite within their fans!

Everyone seems to be seeing this from an underdog perspective, which is obvious that’s the goaI of the Eagles’ organization. In any sports setting it is great to embrace that role as a team.

However, there is a whole other side that seems to be overlooked. The first thing that comes to mind when I hear the word “dog” and “Eagles” is Michael Vick.

From public relations and branding standpoints, you do not want that association, especially when your team is in in the spotlight. Looking ahead, this may create backlash with people who are not

Eagles’ fans or even Eagles’ fans who want no affiliation. Just a thought to keep in mind while watching the game Sunday evening.

The dog masks sold out on Amazon, were restocked, and are about to sell out again. The Linc is going to get weird Sunday: https://t.co/Ionxi0mofl — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 15, 2018

The Eagles are underdogs again this week. This week as 3.5-point underdogs to the Vikings, allowing the organization to play the “disrespect card” for another week. Don’t be surprised when you see 69,000+ dogs to be staring at you for at least one more game!

