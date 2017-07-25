Virginia police clear Lucky Whitehead of all charges

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: Lucky Whitehead #13 of the Dallas Cowboys runs during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2016 Getty Images)

Prince William County Police say they arrested the wrong individual in a larceny case and have dropped charges against Dallas Cowboys player, Lucky Whitehead.

According to police, the man charged on June 22 didn't have any identification at the time of the encounter, but did verbally give identifying information to officers that included a name, date of birth and social security number, which matched Rodney Darnell Whitehead, Jr.

Once officers verified this information with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles' database, they found a DMV photo on file, which was used as a comparison to the man in custody.

"Officers acted in good faith that, at the time, the man in custody was the same man matching the information provided," police said.

The police department confirms that Whitehead's identity was falsely given to police during the initial investigation.

They are still looking for the identity of the man involved in the incident.

"Since the identifying information provided by the arrestee during the investigation was apparently false, the police department is working with the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to clear Mr. Whitehead from this investigation. The police department regrets the impact these events had on Mr. Whitehead and his family," reads a statement from police.

© 2017 WFAA-TV