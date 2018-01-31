You can buy a snowball from a vending machine in MN

Yes, there's a vending machine at a Minneapolis hotel with Minnesota snowballs. (Photo: Dylan Wohlenhaus, KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - Just when you think you've seen it all, someone comes up with a vending machine that serves fresh Minnesota-grown snowballs.

snowball

Yes, you read that right -- a vending machine stuffed with 100 hand-packed, perfectly frozen snowballs, individually wrapped in leak-proof canisters and ready to be the ultimate souvenir for visitors exploring our bold north. Or you know, immediately unwrapped and thrown at the nearest victim.

An ad agency, space 150, came up with the idea as a fun way to embrace -- and even take home a piece of -- our cold and snowy winters for those visiting from outside the state for the Super Bowl.

"Knowing that we have visitors coming here, we wanted to give them a souvenir to take home that represents part of our culture. This time of the year that is definitely snow," said space 150's Brock Davis.

snowball

The snowballs are being sold in the vending machine for $1, with some of those proceeds going to a local wilderness organization that helps kids explore the great outdoors.

Teetering on the edge of crazy & cool a Minneapolis ad agency creates a...Wait for it...Snowball vending machine? Real Minnesota snow. Buy one & the proceeds go to @WildernessINQ Now that's hilariously #BoldNorth #SBLII @kare11 pic.twitter.com/xFPVTmKqPh — Dylan Wohlenhaus (@DylanWohlenhaus) January 30, 2018

The vending machine will be located in the alley of the Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis' North Loop, starting Thursday morning. It's all part of the ice bar that's located in the alley between the hotel and MartinPatrick3.

The cooler inside the vending machine is set at a chilly 5 degrees, and yes, the vending machine is ready to handle the MN winter elements.

© 2018 KARE-TV