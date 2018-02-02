WUSA
Justin Timberlake goes on Target run, leaves surprise for fans

Justin Timberlake met the media Thursday to preview his big Pepsi Super Bowl 52 Half Time Show, and while doing so he talked about his impressions of Minnesota and his musical idol Prince.

Andrew Weil, KARE 3:45 PM. EST February 02, 2018

Where does a Super Bowl halftime show performer go when they're in Minnesota and need to pick up a few things? Well, Target, of course. 

Justin Timberlake tweeted out a video Friday afternoon of his super secret run to the Target located at 1300 University Ave West in St. Paul. 

"I'm doing my Target run. Got socks, got PJ Masks - my kid loves them, got fruity pebbles - because I love them, got Reese's Pieces - shout out to E.T. the movie." 

 

 

During the course of the video Timberlake explains he also signed five copies of a limited edition vinyl of his new album, Man of the Woods, and left it at the store for a few very lucky fans. All they had to do was find the store manager and give them a special code.  

"The code word is Aardvark, I don't know why, just sounds like a great word," Timberlake explained. 

While the video got posted on Friday afternoon, it's possible his Target run actually happened earlier in the week. On Wednesday, The Current had posted a video inviting Timberlake to stop by after hearing he had been at the same Target on University Avenue. 

While in town for the Super Bowl Timberlake has also hosted a listening party at Paisley Park, dined at Manny's, Meritage in St. Paul, and celebrated his birthday with rehearsals for the halftime show. 

