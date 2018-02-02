Justin Timberlake goes on Target run, leaves surprise for fans

Justin Timberlake posted on twitter that he was sneaking around a Target in St. Paul, leaving signed albums for lucky fans who could get their first. (Photo: Justin Timberlake, Twitter)

Where does a Super Bowl halftime show performer go when they're in Minnesota and need to pick up a few things? Well, Target, of course.

Justin Timberlake tweeted out a video Friday afternoon of his super secret run to the Target located at 1300 University Ave West in St. Paul.

"I'm doing my Target run. Got socks, got PJ Masks - my kid loves them, got fruity pebbles - because I love them, got Reese's Pieces - shout out to E.T. the movie."

Just made a #targetrun and got my limited edition vinyl there.. Also left a gift for 5 of y’all at the Super @Target in St. Paul, Minnesota (1300 University Ave W, St Paul). Find the manager and just give her the code word ‘aardvark’. #ManoftheWoods #PJMasks #ETtheMovie pic.twitter.com/g62TXvU7Lw — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) February 2, 2018

During the course of the video Timberlake explains he also signed five copies of a limited edition vinyl of his new album, Man of the Woods, and left it at the store for a few very lucky fans. All they had to do was find the store manager and give them a special code.

"The code word is Aardvark, I don't know why, just sounds like a great word," Timberlake explained.

While the video got posted on Friday afternoon, it's possible his Target run actually happened earlier in the week. On Wednesday, The Current had posted a video inviting Timberlake to stop by after hearing he had been at the same Target on University Avenue.

While in town for the Super Bowl Timberlake has also hosted a listening party at Paisley Park, dined at Manny's, Meritage in St. Paul, and celebrated his birthday with rehearsals for the halftime show.

