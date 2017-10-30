Robert Griffin III unloads on Redskins: Team 'wasn't sold on me'

WASHINGTON (USA TODAY) - Robert Griffin III is frustrated by some of the nagging perceptions about himself in the media.

He thinks the situation into which the Washington Redskins drafted him did not allow him to succeed.

And he believes that both he and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick should still have jobs in the NFL.

In a wide-ranging interview with a Washington radio station Monday, Griffin spoke at length about his time with the Redskins and his rapid descent from No. 2 overall draft pick and 2012 offensive rookie of the year to where he is now: Out of a job and training in Florida.

“I don’t really feel like I was really drafted into a situation that was really conducive for me to be the best player that I could be,” Griffin said in an interview with Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on 106.7 The Fan.

“I was drafted to a team with a coach who didn’t want me, with an organization that wasn’t sold on me.

And I think when you make that many trades or trade that many picks, you don’t do that for a guy that you’re not sold on. I think that’s a situation that really hampered me thus far in my career.”

Griffin agreed to the interview after posting a string of tweets Sunday during the Redskins’ game against the Dallas Cowboys, touching on everything from whether teams should tailor their offenses to fit their quarterbacks to his relationship with coach Jay Gruden.

Griffin most recently played for the Cleveland Browns, winning the starting job during the preseason in 2016 but suffering a shoulder injury in the opener against the Eagles. He missed the majority of the season due to the injury and was released in March.

Before that, Griffin spent four seasons in Washington, starting 28 games in his first two seasons and seven in 2014 before spending his final year on the bench.

The former Heisman Trophy winner told 106.7 The Fan that he felt like his time with the team was cut short, “partially due to injury, partially due to some other things.”

“Just the fact that at the end of the day, a coach was brought in that didn’t believe in me, and I didn’t really fit his system,” Griffin said, referring to Gruden. “No. 2 pick in the draft, so many draft picks traded for a player, I felt like I got legitimately two years, and I don’t think that was in my best interest or the organization’s best interest. But I’ve been able to accept that and learn from it.”

Griffin also blamed “lazy journalism” for some of the storylines that circulated about him during his tenure with the Redskins, taking issue with the notion that he didn't spend enough time watching film and that his father had a significant presence around the team.

He also said that, had he been told in 2012 that he and Kaepernick would both be unemployed five years later, he wouldn't have believed it.

“The way the game is played and just to see the amount of quarterbacks that have gone down this year, I would say that there’s no way that myself and Kap wouldn’t be in the league," Griffin said. "If you look at it from a stat standpoint, we should definitely be in the league.

"If you look at it from a talent standpoint, we should definitely be in the league.

I think it comes down to the teams, ultimately. And at this time, the teams don’t want to (sign) myself or Kap, and that’s just the way it is.”

