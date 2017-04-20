Washington Redskins 2017 schedule

Jan 1, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball as New York Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa (58) chases in the third quarter at FedEx Field. The Giants won 19-10. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The 2017 Washington Redskins season should be very interesting one and we got the schedule on Thursday night, highlighted by a Thanksgiving night home game versus the New York Giants at Fed Ex Field. Including the turkey day tilt, the Redskins will play prime time games on five occasions.

The Redskins will host the Oakland Raiders under the lights on Sunday, September 24 at 8:30 p.m. The following week the Skins visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football for an 8:30 p.m. start time. The Redskins also play on Monday Night on October 23 at Philadelphia. A week after the Thanksgiving game, the Redskins will visit Dallas for another Thursday night contest.

The Redskins open up the season against the Eagles on September 10 at Fed Ex Field at 1 p.m. The following week, the Redskins visit their old offensive coordinator and now head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams for a 4:25 start out west.

The Redskins visit the other new Los Angeles team in the Chargers on December 10 at 4:05 pm. The Skins also get a visit from the always tough Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve and close out the season the next week on New Year's Eve against the Giants in New Jersey

The Redskins are coming off of a disappointing 8-7-1 season which saw them miss the playoffs.

The entire schedule is below.

Week 1 - Sun. Sept. 10 - vs. Eagles - 1:00pm

Week 2 - Sun. Sept. 17 - @ Rams - 4:25pm

Week 3 - Sun. Sept. 24 - vs. Raiders - 8:30pm Week 4 - Mon. Oct. 2 - @ Chiefs - 8:30pm Week 5 - BYE Week 6 - Sun. Oct. 15 - vs. 49ers - 1:00pm Week 7 - Mon. Oct. 23 - @ Eagles - 8:30pm Week 8 - Sun. Oct. 29 - vs. Cowboys - 4:25pm Week 9 - Sun. Nov. 5 - @ Seahawks - 4:05pm Week 10 - Sun. Nov. 12 - vs. Vikings - 1:00pm Week 11 - Sun. Nov. 19 - @ Saints - 1:00pm

Week 12 - Thurs. Nov. 23 - vs. Giants - 8:30pm

Week 13 - Thurs. Nov. 30 - @ Cowboys - 8:25pm

Week 14 - Sun. Dec. 10 - @ Chargers - 4:05pm

Week 15 - Sun. Dec. 17 - vs. Cardinals - 1:00pm

Week 16 - Sun. Dec. 24 - vs. Broncos - 1:00pm

Week 17 - Sun. Dec. 31 - @ Giants - 1:00pm

