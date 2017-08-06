Talking Babies

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A solar eclipse explained
-
Police: Metro riders and residents in Silver Spring oukout for suspects.
-
Sunday night weather webcast
-
Couple's dance moves make them a viral hit
-
Child airlifted from Carnival cruise after falling from balcony
-
Pasco officials discuss change in sinkhole
-
Mountain lion cubs spotted in Sonoma County
-
Hackers taking you for a ride
-
Va. boy writes to Trump, the response lands him a job
-
A one of a kind home for $15,000
More Stories
-
Police warn Silver Spring residents after shooting…Aug. 6, 2017, 8:53 p.m.
-
Dad creates 'magic wheelchairs' that make kids feel…Aug. 6, 2017, 10:48 p.m.
-
MISSING: 38-year-old woman from SE DCAug. 6, 2017, 6:23 p.m.