Safety DeAngelo Hall eyes a 15th season in the NFL

Aug 11, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Redskins strong safety DeAngelo Hall (23) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

ROCKVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - There are several question marks for the Washington Redskins. One of them may have been answered Saturday.

DeAngelo Hall, in an exclusive interview with WUSA 9 Sports, says he wants to play next season.

As recently as locker clean out on January 1, Hall seemed uncertain as to whether or not he would play a 15th season in the NFL.

He told reporters on New Year's Day, "I don't know what I want to do yet, but I'm smiling because I'm happy for whatever might happen next."

Fast forward to January 13, and at least now we know what the Redskins safety wants to do.

"I'm definitely kind of leaning towards playing," says Hall. "I've never had an offseason over the last couple years that I've been healthy, and been able to train and push my body to the limits. So I kind of want to go out that way. I want to go out in the best shape of my life, have trained and had an offseason to really prepare myself mentally and physically to go out there and compete at a high level."

So DeAngelo Hall wants to play next season. The magical question is, is there a team that wants the safety on their roster?

If DeAngelo Hall has his way, he'll suit up for an 11th season with the Redskins.

"I don't know if numbers-wise it works out for me to be here," says Hall. "If they would have me back, I would definitely want to be back here in Washington, without a doubt."

© 2018 WUSA-TV