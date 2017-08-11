Report: Redskins' Trent Murphy to miss season with torn ACL

Aug 10, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett (15) runs from the pressure of Washington Redskins linebacker Trent Murphy (93) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Derik Hamilton, Derik Hamilton)

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Trent Murphy was supposed to miss the first four games of the season, now it looks like he'll miss all of the 2017 campaign.

Per a report by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Murphy tore his ACL in Thursday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

#Redskins OLB Trent Murphy suffered a torn ACL, per @MikeGarafolo & me, based on initial MRI. Already suspended 4 games, now out for 2017. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2017

The Redskins linebacker was suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Murphy, 26, was second on the Redskins with nine sacks last year, trailing only Ryan Kerrigan.

Murphy has 112 tackles in three NFL seasons.

© 2017 WUSA-TV