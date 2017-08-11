Report: Redskins' Trent Murphy to miss season with torn ACL

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Trent Murphy was supposed to miss the first four games of the season, now it looks like he'll miss all of the 2017 campaign.
Per a report by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Murphy tore his ACL in Thursday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.
#Redskins OLB Trent Murphy suffered a torn ACL, per @MikeGarafolo & me, based on initial MRI. Already suspended 4 games, now out for 2017.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2017
The Redskins linebacker was suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.
Murphy, 26, was second on the Redskins with nine sacks last year, trailing only Ryan Kerrigan.
Murphy has 112 tackles in three NFL seasons.
