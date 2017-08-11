WUSA
Close

Report: Redskins' Trent Murphy to miss season with torn ACL

Tom Hunsicker, WUSA 2:43 PM. EDT August 11, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Trent Murphy was supposed to miss the first four games of the season, now it looks like he'll miss all of the 2017 campaign.

Per a report by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Murphy tore his ACL in Thursday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Redskins linebacker was suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Murphy, 26, was second on the Redskins with nine sacks last year, trailing only Ryan Kerrigan. 

Murphy has 112 tackles in three NFL seasons.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories