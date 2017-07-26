Redskins Training Camp begins Thursday

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 18: Kirk Cousins #12 of the Washington Redskins drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, 2012 Getty Images)

RICHMOND, VA. (WUSA9) - The 2017 Burgundy and Gold football season is set to get underway as training begins Thursday at the Bom Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, VA.

The team will spend about a month working on conditioning, drills and game-plans as they work towards finalizing a 53 man roster that hopes to make it to the post-season.

ASHBURN, VA - MAY 06: Kirk Cousins #12 of the Washington Redskins throws a pass during the Washington Redskins rookie minicamp on May 6, 2012 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick McDermott, 2012 Getty Images)

Story lines to watch throughout camp include how quarterback Kirk Cousins will settle-in and lead his teammates after receiving the franchise tag for the second season in a row; watching the growth of first round draft pick and local standout Jonathan Allen from Ashburn, VA and seeing how veterans and rookies mesh to make a team.

Head Coach Jay Gruden will hold a press conference this afternoon at 2pm after the team completes its conditioning session.

The first workout open to the public will be Thursday morning at 9:30.

