Redskins superfan Chief Zee still in our memories

Washington Redskins fan Chief Zee cheers during the second half of the game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 23, 2005 at Fed Ex Field in Landover, Maryland. The Redskins defeated the 49ers 52-17. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2005 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It’s been one year since the Redskin’s unofficial mascot, Chief Zee, passed away. Chief Zee, whose given name was Zema Williams, was a well-known face who attended all but three games over the past forty years.RELATED: Redskins superfan and unofficial mascot Chief Zee has died.

Friends of Chief says he was more than just someone showing up to the games, he was “the greatest sincere fan of burgundy and gold”, a truly gifted Redskins enthusiast.

He was loved by friends and family and was missed this past football season by many fans.

It will be a long time before the community sees a fan again as committed as the Chief.

If you or anyone you know has memories of Chief Zee, share them with us on social media @WUSA9.





