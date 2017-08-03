Redskins QB Kirk Cousins turns Twitter upside down with his 'Hamilton' rapping skills

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins looks on after the New York Giants defeated the Washington Redskins 19-10 at FedExField on January 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick Smith, Custom)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Kirk Cousins, he gets the job done.

During a micc’ed up practice on August 2, the Redskins quarterback was heard rapping lyrics from the popular musical “Hamilton” while tossing the ball around.

The world of Twitter had a few things to say about Cousins' musical performance.

Looks like Kirk caught up on his history lesson this summer 🎤 — Zeke Ouellette (@zekeouellette) August 2, 2017

Some people even told Daveed Diggs, a cast member from the original production he might have some competition.

Others...not so much.

Haha not me. I know the rhythm better than he does! — Mr. Smette (@Mr_Smette) August 2, 2017

Cousins recently passed on a long-term deal with the Redskins, instead choosing to receive a franchise tag.

Training camp for this season began on July 27.

