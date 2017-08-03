Redskins QB Kirk Cousins turns Twitter upside down with his 'Hamilton' rapping skills

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Kirk Cousins, he gets the job done.
During a micc’ed up practice on August 2, the Redskins quarterback was heard rapping lyrics from the popular musical “Hamilton” while tossing the ball around.
Who knew @KirkCousins8 had bars? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Kz5YOnff0U— CSN Redskins (@CSNRedskins) August 2, 2017
The world of Twitter had a few things to say about Cousins' musical performance.
Looks like Kirk caught up on his history lesson this summer 🎤— Zeke Ouellette (@zekeouellette) August 2, 2017
Some people even told Daveed Diggs, a cast member from the original production he might have some competition.
@DaveedDiggs you got some competition— Iforgotmyname,helpme (@Schmitbag93) August 3, 2017
Others...not so much.
Haha not me. I know the rhythm better than he does!— Mr. Smette (@Mr_Smette) August 2, 2017
Cousins recently passed on a long-term deal with the Redskins, instead choosing to receive a franchise tag.
Training camp for this season began on July 27.
