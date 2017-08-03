WUSA
Redskins QB Kirk Cousins turns Twitter upside down with his 'Hamilton' rapping skills

Katelyn Haas, WUSA 11:53 AM. EDT August 03, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Kirk Cousins, he gets the job done.

During a micc’ed up practice on August 2, the Redskins quarterback was heard rapping lyrics from the popular musical “Hamilton” while tossing the ball around.

The world of Twitter had a few things to say about Cousins' musical performance.

Some people even told Daveed Diggs, a cast member from the original production he might have some competition. 

Others...not so much. 

Cousins recently passed on a long-term deal with the Redskins, instead choosing to receive a franchise tag.

Training camp for this season began on July 27. 

