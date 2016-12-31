Redskins QB Kirk Cousins buys custom suits for teammates

(Photo by Matt Hazlett/ Getty Images) (Photo: Matt Hazlett, 2015 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Washington Redskins Quarterback Kirk Cousins bought custom-made suits for 13 of his teammates for the holidays.

“Man, this is a blessing Kirk,” said Guard Arie Kouanjio. “Gosh, I love the way this looks, don’t you?”

Cousins had his suit-maker, Washington-based Brimble & Clark, make the suits, shirts and ties because he wanted to take care of his offensive lineman off of the field to thank them for taking care of them on the field, according to a press release.

RELATED: Redskins central

“Thank you Kirk, I feel real dapper,” said Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses. “I wanna go home in this suit, I look good! This is nice, I’m all in.”

At $1,100 per suit and almost $200 per shirt, this year Cousins was willing to spend the price of a small sedan to show his commitment to his team.

“This is phenomenal,” said Guard Shawn Lauvao. “Thanks Kirk.”