Redskins place exclusive franchise tag on Kirk Cousins

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Washington Redskins announced on their Twitter the exclusive franchising of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins joined the Redskins in 2012 and was also tagged for franchise with the Redskins last year.

Cousins finished the year with 4,917 yards – 15th most in NFL history -- and 25 touchdowns along with 12 interceptions. He also compiled a season passer rating of 97.2.

Tag! I'm it! — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) February 28, 2017

