Redskins' fans react to disappointing loss

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Redskins fans are waking up very disappointed on Monday morning.



WUSA9 spoke to fans at Tastee Diner in Bethesda on Monday morning.



“I feel sick,” said Mike F. “I can’t believe DC sports disappointed again.”



The last time the Redskins won a Superbowl was during the 1991-1992 season.



Fans at the diner say they hope next year, the team will end the dry spell that has now lasted 25 years.

The Redskins lost a must-win game to the New York Giants Sunday night, 19-10. If Washington had won the game, it would have advanced to the postseason.

RELATED: Redskins lose to Giants 19-10, blow chance to make playoffs

Doug Johnson has watched the Redskins his entire life. He said the game crushed his heart.

"It's hard being a Redskins fan," he said.

The Redskins struggled to compete for most of the game against New York. Some fans at the Bracket Room bar in Arlington questioned whether Kirk Cousins was the best quarterback to lead the team in the future.

"So far, it looks like our big money quarterback is not earning the money that he say he deserves," said fan A. Smith.

Cousins' future with the Redskins also seemed to be a hot topic across the DMV. His name was trending on Twitter in the Washington regions for a few hours after the game.