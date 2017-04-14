Redskins LB Trent Murphy suspended 4 games for PED use

Dec 24, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tackle Bobby Massie (70) and Washington Redskins defensive end Trent Murphy (93) in action during the game at Soldier Field. The Redskins defeat the Bears 41-21. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

ASHBURN, VA. (AP) - Washington Redskins linebacker Trent Murphy has been suspended the first four games of next season for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy.

The league announced the suspension Friday. Murphy is suspended without pay for the first four regular-season games, but he can participate in offseason workouts and preseason games.

Murphy, 26, was second on the Redskins with nine sacks last year, trailing only Ryan Kerrigan. He had 47 tackles at linebacker after the Redskins went into training camp planning to move Murphy to defensive line.

An injury to linebacker Junior Galette forced Murphy to remain at linebacker last season.

Murphy has 112 tackles in three NFL seasons.

A message sent to his agent seeking comment was not immediately returned.

© 2017 Associated Press