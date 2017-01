(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2014 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Washington Redskins have fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry and three assistant coaches: Robb Akey, Mike Clark and Perry Fewell.

The defensive unit has struggled this season in third downs, in the red zone and in late-game situations.

Outside linebacker coach Greg Manusky and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti will remain on the team for now.