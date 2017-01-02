Redskins fans describe season in three words

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Monday was a rainy day off for many Redskins fans, who we found seeking some retail therapy at the Westfield Montgomery Mall.

Armed with a large notepad and sharpie we asked them to describe the season in three words.

The responses varied from “good try ‘Skins” to “didn’t like that.”

Some fans didn’t need three words to describe their feelings of frustration, citing terrible defense and injuries. But a couple of fans, though disappointed with the loss to the Giants, ended with some optimism.

“They win some, they lose some,” said Julia Covington. “I am a die-hard supporter, and they need those fans who will stick with them even when they’re not up to par with the hopes that next season will be much better than this season.”

