Redskins draft Ryan Anderson in second round, LB from Alabama

Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Ryan Anderson (22) after the game in the 2016 CFP Semifinal against the Washington Huskies at the Georgia Dome. Alabama defeated Washington 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

ASHBURN, VA. (AP) - The Washington Redskins went back to Alabama in an effort to upgrade their 28th-ranked defense, selecting outside linebacker Ryan Anderson with the 49th overall pick.

Anderson's selection in the second round Friday night came after the Redskins took Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jonathan Allen with 17th pick.

As a redshirt senior, Anderson had 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks and an interception he returned for a touchdown. Anderson and Allen combined for 19 ½ of Alabama's NCAA-leading 54 sacks.

Asked about teaming up with Allen with Washington, Anderson said, "It's about to get real."

Anderson was emotional Friday night talking about getting the call from coach Jay Gruden and boasting that he's "going to be the best outside linebacker in the game." After running a 4.78-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, the Daphne, Alabama, native defended his own abilities that will transfer to the NFL.

"I'm a playmaker, man, I'm a game-changer," Anderson said on a conference call. "I'm the ultimate football player, man. I'm not a combine warrior, I'm not a workout warrior, I'm a football player. At the end of the day that's what it boils down to. It boils downs to see ball, get ball and striking the man in front of you. That's what I bring to the table."

Anderson improves a linebacking corps that had major questions after the Redskins struggled on third down and in the red zone. Washington fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry after falling short of the playoffs with an 8-7-1 season, replacing him with Greg Manusky, who was previously outside linebackers coach.

