On the cusp: Joe Jacoby hopes this is the year he gets the "Call to the Hall"

Is this finally the year for Joe Jacoby?

In his final year of eligibility as a modern-era candidate, Jacoby is a finalist for the 2018 NFL Hall of Fame class.

The credentials are there for Jacoby. An original member of the Hogs, Jacoby is a 3-time Super Bowl champion, 4-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the 1980s All-Decade team.

The Hogs are one of the greatest offensive lines in the history of the NFL, and yet only Russ Grimm is in the Hall of Fame.

It's time for that to change.

