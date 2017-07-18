Kirk Cousins says he's committed to staying long term in DC

Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins looks on after the New York Giants defeated the Washington Redskins 19-10 at FedExField on January 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Redskins Quarterback Kirk Cousins told a DC radio station that despite what it appears, he and the team were closer than people realized on reaching a long term deal.

Cousins made the comments on 106.7 The Fan Tuesday, during his regularly scheduled, paid appearance.

The signal-caller told hosts Grant Paulsen and Danny Roulier that he "prayed over the weekend about whether to make a counter offer" to the team and ultimately decided he needed more time.

Listen to the full interview below:

The team had until 4 p.m. Monday to sign the quarterback to a long term deal. The time passed and they didn't do it, so he'll play under the franchise tag, making almost 24 million dollars this year.

During the approximately 50-minute interview, the 29 year old made mention that the deal isn't about money, but about other things, including changes within the organization, contracts of other players and playing well.

RELATED: Kirk Cousins passes on long term deal with Redskins

He said if he "doesn't play well, none of this is going to matter."

Cousins told the radio show hosts he wants to be with the Burgundy and Gold long term.

A devout Christian, he said the Lord brought him to DC for a reason and that he's going to trust Him for the future.

He said, "wisdom is never impatient and I think it's smart to slow the process down and to be patient and to allow things to play themselves out."

Team President Bruce Allen released a statement Monday saying their "goal was to sign Kirk to a long term deal with the final objective of having him finish his career with the Redskins."

#Redskins President Bruce Allen addresses Kirk Cousins contract negotiations. pic.twitter.com/l4C7fNyYTz — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) July 17, 2017

Allen said they made "an offer that included the highest fully guaranteed amount upon signing for a quarterback in NFL history (53 million) and guaranteed a total o $72 million for injury."

Cousins is the first NFL quarterback to be placed under the franchise tag two years in a row. He's started every game over the last two years, helped the Burgundy and Gold win a division title and led them to the post season.

© 2017 WUSA-TV