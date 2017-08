Jul 28, 2017; Richmond, VA, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball during drills on day two of Redskins training camp at Bon Secours Washington Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

RICHMOND (WUSA) - This is a big year for Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins in more ways than one.

Not only is Cousins trying to prove to the Redskins that he's worthy of a long term contract but he's also expecting his first child this September.

We know Kirk can handle the pressure in the pocket but is he ready to handle being a father?

