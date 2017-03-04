Cousins and wife expecting first child in September

Dec 24, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Redskins won 41-21. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Kirk Cousins will soon be spending his contract money on diapers.

Cousins and his wife announced that they're expecting a baby this September. Julie Cousins posted about the news on Instagram Saturday with a picture of their dog, Bentley, holding up a sign reading, "Mom & Dad are getting me a human."

The quarterback responded to a congratulatory tweet from the Washington Redskins with, "Thanks! We're thrilled!"

The Redskins placed the exclusive franchise tag on Cousins last week. If plays next season on it, he'll make about $24 million.

Cousins, 28, made just under $20 million on the franchise tag last season. He broke his own franchise record for passing yards with 4,917 and threw for 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

