Sep 24, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) smiles after the game against the Oakland Raiders at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Did you know it's been rumored that the Washington Redskins got their logo inspiration from the Buffalo nickel?

We can't say for sure how true that is, but Redskin's QB Kirk Cousins has taken a likeness to the nickel.

The equipment managers for the Redskins had a sweatshirt made for Cousins with the Buffalo nickel design, as seen in our 9Cribs, and now he can't get enough of it.

He's actually selling a version of the shirt on his website.

Watch Cousins talk about the design and other items he keeps in his locker below.

© 2017 WUSA-TV