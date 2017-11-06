Is Kirk Couisns better than Brady, Rodgers, and Roethlisberger?

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - What if I told you that Washington Redskins’ QB Kirk Cousins was better than Super Bowl Champions Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Ben Roethlisberger?

Would you believe me?

What if I told you that Kirk Cousins did something Sunday that none of the great quarterbacks above have ever done?

Would you believe me then?

Get ready to believe!

By defeating the Seahawks in Seattle, Kirk Cousins was now among the few quarterbacks that have ever been able to do that.

Not one of the quarterbacks mentioned above has been able to pull that off!

But not only did Cousins just win in Seattle, he won without four of his starting offensive lineman and two of his offensive weapons, TE Jordan Reed, and WR Jamison Crowder.

If that wasn’t a one-sided game I’m not sure what was.

The Redskins didn’t look pretty in the beginning. The wintery mix was an environment that seemed perfect for the home team.

However, Cousins used the weapons he had, and completed 21-of-31 passes for 247 yards.

That gave him a passer rating of 91.7!

The fourth- quarter comeback win is only the seventh of Cousins’ six-year career in the NFL.

It could be that this was the game to get the Redskins back on track to being a playoff caliber team.

With this victory, Washington improves to 3-0 this season against NFC West opponents and evened their completed record at 4-4.

The last time Washington had three wins against the NFC West in a single season was in 2011.

Cousins is showing the Redskins organization that he is worth a lot more than they’re paying him.

Did this game prove that the Redskins would be a fool to not secure him? Only time will tell.

