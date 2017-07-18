Cowboys' Whitehead says his dog was returned after being taken for ransom

Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead and his dog, Blitz. Photos: Getty Images, @luck2fast on Instagram

Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead has been reunited with his pit bull puppy after he said the dog was taken for ransom money.

Whitehead posted on Instagram Sunday that his dog, Blitz, was stolen while Whitehead was out of town.

“I've taken some time to collect my thoughts on this subject matter, and it's very heartbreaking to say that Blitz has been stolen from my home last Sunday,” Whitehead wrote. “While out of town, Blitz was being taken care of by a close friend at my house and someone broke in and took him.”

“Whomever stole Blitz has contacted my phone numerous times, demanding ransom money. I strongly advise you to stop and return my boy safely before it gets any worse!”

Tuesday morning, Whitehead posted a Snapchat story saying Blitz had been returned home safely.

Late Monday, a Fort Worth rapper known as Boogotti Kasino tweeted a video of the dog being returned to friends of Whitehead's.

Dog home safe to his owner @ninjafast22 we got everythang understood I didn't steal nobody dog facts I took a lost n still gave him his dog pic.twitter.com/9iQ4QGbEG7 — Boogotti Kasino (@Boogottikasino) July 18, 2017

Kasino tweeted earlier Monday night that he didn't steal the dog, but rather purchased it and was just hoping to recover the money he had paid.

Whitehead didn't have to pay to get Blitz back

Whitehead got Blitz from Kings and Queens Bullies -- the same breeder where Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard got his pitbull pup -- this offseason. Blitz even has his own Instagram account, @blitz2fast, which has more than 5,600 followers.

Check out Whitehead’s other posts about Blitz below:

@blitz2fast🐶 , huge thanks to @kingsandqueensbullies for their phenomenal customer service and level of professionalism. I couldn't be happier with my boy !!! A post shared by Lucky Whitehead (@luck2fast) on May 13, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Incase you having a bad day !!!! 😂😂 go follow young blitz @blitz2fast A post shared by Lucky Whitehead (@luck2fast) on May 22, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

My new mascot @blitz2fast growing FAST!! #Luck2Fast #AirBlitz 🏈🐶⭐️ A post shared by Lucky Whitehead (@luck2fast) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

🦁🦁 @blitz2fast 😂😂😂 I love him & he hates me A post shared by Lucky Whitehead (@luck2fast) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

