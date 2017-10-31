Colin Kaepernick's lawyer believes QB will be signed by NFL team in next 10 days

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) pumps his fist as he acknowledges the cheers from the 49ers' fans after leading his team to a 22-21 come-from-behind win. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports)

WASHINGTON (USA TODAY) - Colin Kaepernick's attorney, Mark Geragos, said Tuesday he believes the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback likely won't be jobless much longer and that "something's going to break in the next 10 days."

"I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him," Geragos said in an appearance on The Adam Carolla Show.

"I think somebody's going to sign him. I think the NFL has to come to their senses, and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more."

Kaepernick filed a collusion lawsuit against NFL owners on Oct. 15 after he remained unsigned throughout the entire offseason and into the regular season.

Kaepernick decided to kneel during the national anthem last season as a peaceful protest against police brutality and social injustice, a decision which has carried over in widespread fashion this season in the NFL.

Reiterating comments made last week, NFL vice president of communications Joe Lockhart said the NFL would agree to have Kaepernick at the players coalition meeting to discuss issues, but he stated the league was not responsible for the invitation.

“That is fine with us," Lockhart said Monday. “We welcome his participation, but again, that is an issue for the players to determine.”

