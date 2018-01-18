Colin Kaepernick donates $10k to DC-based group

Nov 13, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid (35) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) and San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold (58) kneel during the national anthem during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

A year and a half after first kneeling during the National Anthem, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still raising awareness about social injustice.

He pledged $1 million, plus all the proceeds of his jersey sales from the 2016 season to organizations working in oppressed communities.

Some of that money landed in DC Thursday.

Kaepernick is down to the last $100,000 and is donating $10,000 each day over a 10 day period.

The Advancement Project is the day two recipient of his $10,000 in 10 days campaign.

Actor Jesse Williams matched Kaepernick's donation, meaning the Advancement Project received $20,000.

For Advancement Project managing director Edward A. Hailes, Jr., the generosity is not lost on him.

"It's a lot of money, especially from the source" says Hailes. "It is going to inspire other people to give, because they recognize that this is important work to bring about community control, transparency, and decision making in ways that help communities of color."

