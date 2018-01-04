Bill Belichick to Patriots players: Snow is no excuse for being late

Dec 31, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Winslow Townson, Winslow Townson)

WASHINGTON (USA TODAY) - With something called a "bomb cyclone" set to strike the Northeast, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick reminded his players Wednesday that a little snow is no excuse for tardiness.

Veteran players told reporters that Belichick, a stickler for routine and "process," reiterated to them the importance of being on time for practice Thursday morning, regardless of weather.

"He's mentioned that he doesn't care," Patriots safety Devin McCourty told reporters. "Don't call and say your car got stuck. I think everyone knows there are two hotels up here at Patriot Place, so stay there for the night. Find a way."

Belichick has historically had little patience for tardiness, no matter what the cause. In 2009, for example, linebacker Adalius Thomas told ESPN he showed up nine minutes late for a team meeting after snowfall nearly caused him to get into an accident on the way to the facility. Belichick sent him home.

"Coach has mentioned that several times to the team," Matthew Slater told reporters Wednesday. "So I wouldn't want to be the guy who is late (Thursday)."

The Patriots were set to practice at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, according to ESPN, and moved practice indoors as a result of the weather.

"If you’ve been here for a week or two weeks you kind of get that, 'This guy Bill that talks every day in the morning meeting, he doesn’t play,'" McCourty said. "So not much needs to be said about being here on time and being ready to work."

