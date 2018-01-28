New England's Tom Brady, Bill Belichick facing last hurrah in Super Bowl vs. Philadelphia?

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after winning the AFC Championship Game. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2018 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (USA TODAY) - As they descend on Minneapolis with a fistful of rings and in search of another, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots do so with a degree of familiarity.

This time 13 seasons ago, they cemented themselves as the elite team of their generation by winning back-to-back Super Bowls and three of the last four. The victim? The Philadelphia Eagles.

So, here they go again, trying to duplicate that feat, against another incarnation of the same Eagles.

But there’s also another opponent at play — time.

With Brady now 40 and Belichick 65 — and given late-season rumors of apparent cracks in the foundation via frictions between the quarterback, coach and owner Robert Kraft — it’s impossible to watch this Super Bowl without wondering, “Is this the last hurrah?”

Regardless what happens next Sunday against Philadelphia, uncertainty looms. How the Patriots adapt will go a long way toward further determining their legacy, and the complexion of the NFL as a whole for the next decade.

The last time they defeated the Eagles to conclude a three-Lombardi cluster, New England endured a 10-year title drought. They lost in the Super Bowl twice (both times to Eli Manning and the Giants), and over the course of that stretch, posted a 110-34 record. Most teams would kill for that kind of “drought.”

But the Patriots had time and youth on their side then.

Belichick repeatedly retooled his roster, trading or cutting declining players on an annual basis to remain ahead of age and free agency casualties. The Patriots evolved from this defensive juggernaut with a very good offense and quarterback, to a squad that followed Brady’s trajectory: a prolific offensive team led by a future Hall of Famer and supported by solid defenses. The wins mounted, even if Super Bowl trophies did not.

“It all starts with Belichick and his ability to be flexible, coach and develop,” former Washington Redskins and Houston Texans general manager Charley Casserly said. “He has an ability to pass on players, find another, develop and work them into the system. That’s evident. ... And the offensive line, you don’t find a lot of Pro Bowlers, but they’re well coached by Dante Scarnecchia. ... Coaching has taken care of a good part of the defense and the offensive line. And of course, he has Brady.”

Even at 40, Brady remains the best. He just led the league in passing and probably should win MVP honors. Two weeks ago against Jacksonville, he posted his 42nd fourth-quarter comeback and 53rd game-winning drive to lead the Patriots to their 10th Super Bowl appearance, eight of those under Belichick.

“As long as they’ve got 12, they’ve got a chance. There’s nobody you’d rather have with the game on the line,” one AFC executive told USA TODAY Sports, speaking on condition of anonymity because he didn’t want to comment publicly on another team’s players. “Brady’s still looking like Brady, and Bill’s still going to be Bill. There’s nobody on his level from a coaching and adjustments standpoint. Time’s gotta run out eventually. But as long as they want to, those two will give them a chance.”

Others agreed.

“Everyone keeps asking for years when he’s going to drop off,” two-time Super Bowl head coach Mike Shanahan said with a chuckle. “Do YOU see a drop-off?”

Casserly agreed, “No one has done what Brady has done. ... He’s in uncharted territory now.”

Then he adds a word of caution: “But when quarterbacks go, they go fast. So, you can’t tell when he’s going to go.”

The Brady element creates the biggest question mark for the Patriots’ next decade. Motivation begins to wane for some athletes, even when physical skills have not. Brady will eventually succumb to one or the other. More than ever, New England finds itself in a year-by-year basis.

Unlike years past, there is no clear succession plan at quarterback. Coaches and talent evaluators agree that if Belichick desires, he can continue to guide the Patriots to postseason appearances, with or without Brady.

They point to his 11-5 2008 campaign with Matt Cassel (filling in for Brady, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Game 1 of the season), and the 3-1 record that Belichick posted with Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett (each starting two games apiece) with Brady suspended last season.

However, despite that 11-5 record, New England missed the playoffs by one game in 2008. So, we haven’t yet seen if a Belichick team can be truly special without No. 12.

It appeared Garoppolo would succeed Brady, but the Patriots traded him to San Francisco midway through this season. So, the plans include Brady for at least one more season because he’s under contract through 2018, and New England must first draft a quarterback to groom behind him.

But Belichick will indeed have to start over at the coordinator position this offseason. Both Josh McDaniels (offense) and Matt Patricia (defense) will leave for head coaching jobs of their own.

But Belichick has been here before. After beating the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, he lost Charlie Weis (offense) and Romeo Crennel (defense) to coaching positions. And in 2010, the Patriots didn’t have an official offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator, and Belichick still guided his team to a 14-2 season.

Belichick already has taken a more hands-on approach in the last several years, according to people familiar with his practices, so regardless of the coordinator promotions, they expect the coach to maintain this tactic.

Said Shanahan, “It’s an unusual position to be in. But Bill really enjoys football and knows what every unit on his team is doing, so he’s got guys in-house that he has groomed so he can promote. That’s what he does.”

But how many more times can Belichick do so? Or, as is the case with Brady, how many times will Belichick WANT to?

Truthfully, the next step will feature more intrigue than will this Super Bowl.

