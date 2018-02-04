Red Panda sill misses old bike.

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - A week after the famous halftime performer’s unicycle was stolen, she has brand new one.

A new unicycle was donated to Red Panda by the Golden State Warriors Friday, February 2nd.

After her bike was stolen, Red Panda missed one halftime performance and had to perform five times on a replacement bike.

You can imagine, it didn’t feel the same for the legend.

Sunday afternoon in College Park Maryland, Red Panda performed during the halftime show for the Maryland vs Wisconsin game.

While, it may still be difficult to get used to not having her old bike, she did not disappoint.

Our own WUSA9 Sports Director Darren Haynes got a chance to talk to Red Panda after the game.



