Walker-Kimbrough scores 19, No. 3 Terps women roll Nebraska

LINCOLN, NEB. (AP) - Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 10 of her 19 points in the first quarter, and third-ranked Maryland ran off to a 93-49 victory over Nebraska on Wednesday night.

It was the Cornhuskers' second-most lopsided loss in program history and worst since Kansas State beat them 82-31 in 1975.

Brionna Jones had 13 points to go with 11 rebounds for her fifth straight double-double and ninth this season for the Terrapins (14-1, 2-0 Big Ten).

Jessica Shepard struggled with her shot but finished with 12 points for the Cornhuskers (4-11 0-3). They are winless in their first three Big Ten games for the second straight year.

