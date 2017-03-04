VCU downs George Mason 72-60 behind Tillman's 24 points

RICHMOND, VA. (AP) - Justin Tillman scored 24 points on 12-of-15 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds and VCU beat George Mason 72-60 on Saturday in its regular-season finale, snapping a two-game skid.
Jordan Burgess scored 11 points and Jonathan Williams 10 for the Rams (24-7, 14-4), who locked up the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.
Marquise Moore's free throw capped a 9-0 run and the Patriots closed to 44-41 with 13:28 left in the second half. VCU scored eight straight and led 52-41 on Burgess' jumper with 11:26 to go and the Patriots got no closer than nine the rest of the way.
Tillman's dunk amid a 12-0 run put VCU up for good, 7-4, and the Rams led by as many as 12 before taking a 35-25 halftime lead after the Patriots missed all six of their 3-pointers and shot 37 percent from the field.
Moore scored 17 points for the Patriots (19-12, 9-9), who entered tied for sixth place in conference standings.
