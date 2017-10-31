University of Maryland Media Day takes over Halloween

Mar 16, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mark Turgeon reacts during the second half against the Xavier Musketeers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - On Halloween, there would be no trick-or-treating for the media, we were hard at work getting the exclusive on the University of Maryland’s Men’s Basketball Team on their annual Media Day.

Coach Mark Turgeon shared his thoughts on the upcoming season and how he feels about going to a 20-game conference schedule.

“20 game schedule, it’s a lot ummm. The Big Ten thinks it’s one of those things where we’ll get more teams into the NCAA tournament.” said Turgeon.

Coach was also vocal about their schedule being changed and the players benefiting from it. The Terps will have quite a few early December games, and then have a couple days off for the Christmas holiday.

But today wasn’t just about what the coach had to say. We also had a chance to talk to the three top sophomores on the team, Anthony Cowan Jr., Justin Jackson, and Kevin Heuerter.

The biggest change this year to the team is not having Melo Trimble on the team. His departure causes a lot of players on the team to step up.

Cowan Jr. says, “I learned from Melo last year in terms of being a leader. It wasn’t always so much vocal for him, but just doing a lot on the court. So, I’m just trying to do a little bit of both.”

When talking about Halloween with Forward Justin Jackson, he mentioned that he’s not that into Halloween but if he was, he would dress up as Elvis.

We're not quite sure how many of Jackson's teammates know how he feels about Elvis. But guard Kevin Huerter would love to see him dance like him.

Wouldn't we all love to see Justin Jackson dance like Elvis?

© 2017 WUSA-TV