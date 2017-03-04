Trimble's late shot lifts Maryland over Michigan State 63-60

Maryland Logo (Photo: Associated Press)

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) - Melo Trimble drilled a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left, and Maryland clinched a second-place tie in the Big Ten and a double-bye in the conference tournament by outlasting Michigan State 63-60 Saturday.

After the Spartans committed a turnover under their own basket with 6 seconds to go, Justin Jackson received the inbounds pass and immediately passed it to Trimble, who dribbled up the left side and hit nothing but net with his shot from well beyond the top of the arc.

Michigan State had enough time left for Miles Bridges to take a long shot just past midcourt. After it bounced off the rim, the Terrapins gathered at midcourt to celebrate the victory.

Trimble scored 16 on 6-of-15 shooting and freshman Justin Jackson added 15 points for Maryland (24-7, 12-6), which will enter the Big Ten Tournament as the third seed.

