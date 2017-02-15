Trimble, No. 23 Maryland beat Northwestern 74-64

Feb 15, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Melo Trimble (2) dribbles the ball as Northwestern Wildcats forward Vic Law (4) defends during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Banks, David Banks)

EVANSTON, ILL. (AP) - Melo Trimble scored a career-high 32 points on 12-for-17 shooting, and No. 23 Maryland strengthened its position in the Big Ten with a 74-64 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Trimble repeatedly came up with big plays for the Terrapins (22-4, 10-3), driving inside for layups or connecting from long range. The junior guard made four of Maryland's eight 3-pointers and also contributed four rebounds.

Anthony Cowan added 13 points and Damonte Dodd had 12 as Maryland moved into a tie with Purdue for second in the conference, just a half-game behind Wisconsin. The Terrapins visit the Badgers on Sunday.

Freshman Isiah Brown led Northwestern (19-7, 8-5) with a career-high 19 points. Vic Law had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Dererk Pardon finished with 11 points.

