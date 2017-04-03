Tar Heels take sixth title

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) celebrates with the national championship trophy after beating the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports)

GLENDALE, ARIZ. (AP) - This time, the North Carolina got it right.

The Tar Heels have erased the memory of last year's buzzer-beating loss to Villanova in the NCAA title game by topping Gonzaga, 71-65 to win this year's national championship. It's the sixth NCAA crown for North Carolina, which closed on an 9-0 run after Nigel Williams-Goss hit a jumper to put the Bulldogs ahead 65-63 with under two minutes remaining.

Justin Jackson converted a three-point play with 1:40 remaining to put the Tar Heels ahead to stay. He added a game-clinching slam with 12 seconds left to give North Carolina a five-point cushion.

Joel Berry II had a team-high 22 points for the Tar Heels, who won despite shooting under 36 percent from the field and going 4-for-27 from 3-point range. Berry was named the outstanding player of the Final Four, playing on two bad ankles and bouncing back from a 2-for-14 shooting effort against Oregon on Saturday.

Jackson was 0-for-9 from beyond the arc but finished with 16 points, while Isaiah Hicks added 13.

North Carolina's shooting was actually better than Gonzaga's. Williams-Goss paced the Bulldogs with 15 points despite missing 12 of his 17 attempts. Josh Perkins contributed 13 points, but Przemek (pur-SHEH'-mehk) shot 1-for-8 in scoring nine. The Bulldogs shot 33 percent in losing their first title-game appearance.

