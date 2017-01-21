Shayok sparks No. 16 Virginia past Georgia Tech, 62-49

Jan 21, 2017; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Marial Shayok (4) celebrates with teammates on the bench after leaving the game during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers won 62-49. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Amber Searls, Amber Searls)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. - Marial Shayok scored a career-best 19 points and No. 16 Virginia used a 22-7 run spanning halftime to beat Georgia Tech 62-49 on Saturday.

London Perrantes added 11 points, all in the first 7 minutes, for the Cavaliers (15-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), and Devon Hall had 10. The victory was the fourth in a row for Virginia.

Josh Okogie led the Yellow Jackets (11-8, 3-4) with 14 points, all but two in the first half, while scoring leader Ben Lammers made only three of 12 shots and finished with seven points, less than half his 14.9 average.

The Yellow Jackets pulled within 29-28 with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half, but Virginia scored the last six point of the half and started the second half with a 16-7 run to lead 51-35 with under 10 minutes to play.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.