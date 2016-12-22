Reed leads Miami past George Washington 72-64

Dec 22, 2016; Coral Gables, FL, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Yuta Watanabe (12) dives for a loose ball in front of Miami Hurricanes guard Davon Reed (5) during the second half at Watsco Center. The Miami Hurricanes defeat the George Washington Colonials 72-64. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (AP) - Davon Reed scored 17 points to lead Miami to a 72-64 victory over George Washington on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes (9-2) secured the victory with eight free throws in the final 41 seconds. Reed's two free throws with 5.9 seconds left gave Miami its final margin.

JaQuan Newton finished with 14 points and Bruce Brown had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes (9-2). Ebuka Izundu added 12 points.

Yuta Watanabe scored 15 points to lead the Colonials (8-5).

The victory increased Miami's winning streak to five while the loss snapped a three-game winning streak for George Washington.

BIG PICTURE

George Washington: The Colonials had a starting lineup of Tyler Cavanaugh, Jaren Sina, Jordan Roland, Arnaldo Toro and Collin Smith.

Miami: Reed became the 37th player in Hurricanes history to reach 1,000 points after his dunk with 5:45 remaining in the second half.

UP NEXT

Miami: the Hurricanes close their nonconference schedule with a home game against Columbia Wednesday.

George Washington: the Colonials open their Atlantic 10 schedule when the visit Saint Joseph's Dec. 30.

