Perrantes leads No. 23 Virginia past Pitt, 67-42

Mar 4, 2017; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard London Perrantes (32) hugs Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett (R) after being removed from his final home game on Senior Day against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers won 67-42.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (AP) - - London Perrantes scored 22 points in his final home game and No. 23 Virginia beat Pittsburgh 67-42 on Saturday.

Freshman Ty Jerome, the likely replacement as Virginia's starting point guard next season, added 13 points as the Cavaliers (21-9, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third straight. They also avenged an 88-76 loss in overtime at Pittsburgh in January.

Michael Young scored 14 points to lead Pittsburgh (15-16, 4-14). The Panthers played the first 10 minutes without Young or Jamel Artis after both were late for a team function. When the team's top two scorers finally checked in with 9:54 left in the half, Virginia led 19-2.

