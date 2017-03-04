Perrantes leads No. 23 Virginia past Pitt, 67-42

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (AP) - - London Perrantes scored 22 points in his final home game and No. 23 Virginia beat Pittsburgh 67-42 on Saturday.
Freshman Ty Jerome, the likely replacement as Virginia's starting point guard next season, added 13 points as the Cavaliers (21-9, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third straight. They also avenged an 88-76 loss in overtime at Pittsburgh in January.
Michael Young scored 14 points to lead Pittsburgh (15-16, 4-14). The Panthers played the first 10 minutes without Young or Jamel Artis after both were late for a team function. When the team's top two scorers finally checked in with 9:54 left in the half, Virginia led 19-2.
