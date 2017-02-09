No. 3 Maryland women roll past Illinois, 84-59

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) - Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 29 points and No. 3 Maryland cranked up the defense in an 84-59 rout of Illinois on Thursday night that kept the Terrapins unbeaten in the Big Ten.

Off to the best start in school history, Maryland (24-1, 12-0) led 40-20 at halftime and coasted to its 12th straight victory.

Brionna Jones had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins, her 50th career double-double. Jones, a 6-foot-3 senior, passed Tianna Hawkins to move into fourth place on the school career list with 1,090 rebounds.

In addition, Walker-Kimbrough climbed into fifth place on the school scoring list with 1,934 points, passing Vicky Bullett.

Alex Wittinger led Illinois (8-17, 3-9) with 15 points.

