No. 3 Maryland women breeze past Northwestern 96-65

Maryland Logo (Photo: Associated Press)

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) - Brionna Jones had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 18 and No. 3 Maryland easily defeated Northwestern 96-65 Saturday to remain unbeaten in the Big Ten.

The Terrapins (15-1, 3-0) scored the first six points and never trailed in their third straight lopsided victory since an 87-81 loss to top-ranked UConn.

Freshman Destiny Slocum chipped in with 16 points and Kristen Confroy added 12 for Maryland, the two-time defending conference champions. The Terps and No. 11 Ohio State are the only undefeated teams in Big Ten play.

Nia Coffey scored 22 for Northwestern (13-4, 2-2) and Christen Inman had 17. Coffey, the team's leading scorer, failed to make a basket in the first half and fouled out with 8:15 left.

