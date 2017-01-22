No. 3 Maryland uses 3rd-quarter surge to beat Rutgers 80-71

Maryland Logo (Photo: Associated Press)

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) - Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 19 points, Kaila Charles added 16 and No. 3 Maryland bounced back from a lackluster first half to beat Rutgers 80-71 on Sunday for its seventh straight victory.

The Terrapins (19-1, 7-0 Big Ten) got 11 points and 13 rebounds from Brionna Jones, her 10th consecutive double-double and 14th of the season.

Frustrated by Rutgers' deliberate pace on offense, Maryland led only 34-30 at halftime. The Terrapins snapped out of it in the third quarter, opening with a 21-4 run in which they made eight of nine shots.

After outscoring the Scarlet Knights 26-13 in the period, Maryland coasted to the finish to remain the only unbeaten team in conference play.

Shrita Parker had 19 points and seven assists for Rutgers (6-15, 3-5). Jazlynd Rollins scored 15 - all in the first half.

